Mia the beagle becomes adorably distracted at Westminster Dog Show

She might not have won the Westminster Dog Show, but little beagle Mia won the most hearts after she became distracted during the prestigious annual competition at Madison Square Garden.
Mia started off strong, but her beagle senses got the best of her when she decided to pause, sniff and look around a bit as her handler did her best to keep her focused. Mia even decided to give her hind-quarters a good whiff at one point. She eventually got back on track, but then paused again to take a look at the crowd.
“That was a delightfully entertaining run,” the announcer summarized.
Indeed, Mia looked very pleased with her performance, complete with a big old beagle grin.
In 2008, a beagle from Belleville won the dog show.
Uno came out on top of more than 2,000 other dogs.
