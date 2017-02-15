More Videos

1:23 Traffic accident on Mascoutah Avenue

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

3:43 Coroner, state police trooper talk about importance of diversity at Wolf Branch

2:46 These little piggies would love to be taken all the way to your home

0:44 Crash with injuries blocks both directions of Illinois 159

1:25 O'Fallon School District 90 honors staff members with awards

1:00 The Belleville East Concert Jazz Orchestra rehearses for their upcoming concert

1:33 100 seniors around Belleville receive a Valentine's Day surprise

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

1:57 Hannah Daab, New Athens HS senior is BND Student of the Week

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:16 Crews respond to smoking motor at Touchette Regional Hospital