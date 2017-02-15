Traffic accident on Mascoutah Avenue

One person was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of South Illinois in Belleville. Two other people involved in the crash refused medical attention. The crash closed the road, which is part of Illinois 159.
O'Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby talks about a new program the Board of Education started this year where staff members will be honored monthly for the work they do. The board honored Moye Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Alicia Schur and Carriel Junior High School support staff member Cathy Hamm in January.
The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser Feb. 25 in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The event is called Jazz at the B’Eastro, and all proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band Program.
Senior living communities around Belleville received 100 roses as a Valentine's Day surprise from first time mom and BND reporter Cara Anthony. She visited St. Paul's Senior Community, Westfield Manor, and The Atrium of Belleville.
This week’s BND Student of the Week is Hannah Daab, of New Athens High School in New Athens IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. She tutors her peers and serves as a mentor in the elementary school.
Camp Jackson Fire Department crews responded to a smoking motor in the basement of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL near East St. Louis, IL around 5 p.m. Monday in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.
U.S. Representative Mike Bost, a Republican from Murphysboro, presented a military Bronze Star Medal to Colonel (Ret.) Michael L. Mann, of O'Fallon, for his service during the Vietnam War from 1969-1970, on Thursday, Feb. 9 at O'Fallon City Hall.
This video, taken from the location Abraham Zapruder used on Nov. 22, 1963, shows traffic moving along Elm Street in Dealey Plaza -- the same roadway President Kennedy's limousine followed that fateful Friday.