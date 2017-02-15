Scott commander praises community partnerships at mayor's prayer breakfast

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert hosted his annual prayer breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. It's the restaurant's last day of business in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff Catholic High School choir performed during the event, and Col. Laura L. Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynoted speaker.
