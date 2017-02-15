Mayor's Prayer Breakfast is last event at Fischer's

U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Lenderman (right), commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott AFB, was the keynote speaker at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. At left is Mayor Mark Eckert, and at center is master of ceremonies attorney Brian Flynn.
U.S. Air Force Col. Laura Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott AFB, was the keynote speaker at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.
Lma Awwad read from the Quran at the prayer breakfast.
Mayor Mark Eckert speaks to the audience at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast. At left is master of ceremonies, attorney Brian Flynn.
Overall view of the head table at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast.
The audience at the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast gave a long standing ovation to the Fischer family during the breakfast.
Annette Allan - a member of the Fischer's family - carves ham for people attending the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant, the last major event being held there before the reastaurant closes. The employees are all wearing the black t-shirts with the "#farewell" hashtag on the back. The dining room opened at 11 a.m., and Fischer's will close its doors for the last time at 3 p.m.
Pepple attending the Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville go though the buffet line for breakfast.
