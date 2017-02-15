Fischer’s Restaurant welcomes its final customers Wednesday

Fischer’s Restaurant, a longtime staple of West Main Street, welcomed a busy crowd Wednesday afternoon as it prepared to close its doors.
Diners, owners and employees alike expressed their thoughts on the restaurant’s closing, which was announced in early January.
The restaurant at 2100 W. Main St. has been family owned for more than 80 years. Kenny Fischer, the longtime Belleville restaurateur and civic leader who died Jan. 18, 2016, at age 84, owned and operated the restaurant for many years.
His daughters, Annette Allan and Kathy Bingheim, eventually took over ownership and began operating the establishment with the help of general manager Corea Buck.
On Wednesday, the women lamented the closing of a life’s labor.
“I’m feeling kind of numb,” Allan said. “We’ve been busier than we ever have before (since announcing the closing), but now it’s finally sinking in.”
The sisters started working at the restaurant as coat and hat-check girls on the weekends. They eventually worked their way up to being waitresses and finally into ownership and management.
“We spent all our lives here,” Bingheim said. “At first (closing day) seemed so far away, but now it’s finally here.”
There’s still plenty of work to do at the 30,000-square-foot restaurant and banquet center. Some of the business’ 60 employees have agreed to stay on to help clean and get ready for the auction on March 2, Bingheim said.
At least one employee knows what she’s going to do after the restaurant closes. Carmen Duco has been a bartender at the restaurant for 30 years. Before that, she spent 10 years as a waitress and two years as a coat check girl, starting when she was 15 years old.
When asked what she’s going to do after her longtime employer closes, she said, “Rest. Take some time off and rest.”
