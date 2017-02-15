A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.
One person was injured Tuesday morning in a three-vehicle crash in the 2100 block of South Illinois in Belleville. Two other people involved in the crash refused medical attention. The crash closed the road, which is part of Illinois 159.
The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser Feb. 25 in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The event is called Jazz at the B’Eastro, and all proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band Program.
Senior living communities around Belleville received 100 roses as a Valentine's Day surprise from first time mom and BND reporter Cara Anthony. She visited St. Paul's Senior Community, Westfield Manor, and The Atrium of Belleville.
This video, taken from the location Abraham Zapruder used on Nov. 22, 1963, shows traffic moving along Elm Street in Dealey Plaza -- the same roadway President Kennedy's limousine followed that fateful Friday.
This week’s BND Student of the Week is Hannah Daab, of New Athens High School in New Athens IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. She tutors her peers and serves as a mentor in the elementary school.
Camp Jackson Fire Department crews responded to a smoking motor in the basement of Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville, IL near East St. Louis, IL around 5 p.m. Monday in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.