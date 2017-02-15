Fischer's Restaurant closes

Allen Irby consoles Fischer's kitchen supervisor Wyvette Jones as she breaks down in tears on the last day of business at the popular Belleville restaurant. Both are long-time employees.
Longtime Fischer's waitress Sue Ketterer (facing camera) is hugged by an even longer-time customer, Judy Kinsella of Belleville. Kinsella said she's been going to Fischer's for over 50 years. Ketterer has worked there for 24 years.
Annette Allan - a member of the Fischer's family - takes phone reservations at Fischer's Restaurant. The dining room opened for lunch at 11 a.m. on Wednesday - the last day of business - and will close for the last time at 3 p.m.
Longtime Fischer’s employee Wyvette Jones is the kitchen supervisor at the popular Belleville restaurant. She has worked there for 26 years. Here she places a custoomer’s order of a half-chicken plate under a warming lamp until it can be taken out to the dining area.
Elaine Jagla, a Fischer's employee for the past seven years, takes plates of food to patrons in the dining room.
Fischer's Restaurant was particularly busy at lunch on its last day of business.
Fischer's employee Elain Jagla (left) takes an order from Laura Deffendall (center) and Joyce Gibbons, both of Belleville. Deffendall said she's been going to Fischer's since it was called The Dutch Girl and WIBV radio was based there. Gibbons said she's been going there to eat for over 50 years.
A line begins to form shortly after Fischer's Restaurant opened for business on its last day of operation.
Dorothy Kossakowski of Edwardsville (left) and Marcia Sanson of Belleville share a table at Fischer's Restaurant on the last day it was open for business.
Chuck Kezirian, a life-long Belleville resident, said he had to be at Fischer's Restaurant on the last day. He's a government contractor at Scott Air Force Base.
Jamie Dominique is the head baker at Fischer's Restaurant and also the granddaughter of the late Kenny Fischer. She worked there as a child, and now as an adult has worked there for 17 years.
Wednesday was the last day of business at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville. The restaurant served their lunch menu, opening at 11 a.m. and then closed at 3 p.m. They then held a private luncheon for employees. This impromptu message board inside the main entrance held sentiments and messages from patrons to the Fischer's staff.
From left: Corea Buck, Kathy Bingheim, and Annette Allan.
Allen Irby, formerly Kenny Fischer's assistant and now a host at Fischer's, posts boards in the entrance area that show Fischer family photos. Wednesday was the last day of business at the popular longtime Belleville eatery.
After Fischer's closed its doors to the public at 3 p.m., the bar area was still busy with family, friends and well-wishers.
This sign was posted on the entrance doors after the lunch crowd cleared out.
Employees wore black t-shirts with the "#FAREWELL" hashtag message on the back.
