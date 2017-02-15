Swansea man charged in accident that killed East St. Louis mother, daughter

A 33-year-old Swansea man has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with possessing a firearm as a convicted felony in connection with a car accident that killed a mother and her young daughter Jan. 20 in East St. Louis.
According to a release from Donald Boyce, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Eric Eiskant is in custody without bond, pending indictment.
The accident, at St. Clair Avenue and 79th Street, killed Tamika Thornton, 32, of East St. Louis, and her 12-year-old daughter.
Eiskant was driving a Chevrolet Impala westbound on St. Clair Avenue at 79th Street when he collided with a Chevrolet Suburban attempting to turn north on 79th Street from St. Clair Avenue. The Suburban had the green light.
If convicted, Eiskant face up to 10 years in prison, up to $250,000 in fines and up to three years of supervised release.
Eiskant has a lengthy record in the St. Clair County court system, including several traffic infractions, theft, forgery and residential burglary.
The release stated the investigation is ongoing. Illinois State Police is heading the case with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
