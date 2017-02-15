Duckworth criticizes ex-St. Louis lawyer Puzder after he withdraws as labor nominee

Andrew Puzder, who withdrew his name from consideration as labor secretary on Wednesday, has ties to St. Louis.
A former trial lawyer in St. Louis, Puzder earned his Juris Doctorate in 1978 from Washington University School of Law, according to his corporate bio. He served as the Senior Editor on the Law Review there and worked as a commercial lawyer for famed St. Louis lawyer Morris A. Shenker.
He relocated to Orange County in 1991 to help Carl Karcher, the founder of the Carl’s Jr. fast food restaurant, with a financial crisis.
He then rose in the ranks and became CEO of CKE Restaurants, Inc.
In light of Andrew Puzder’s withdrawal Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Chicago,issued a scathing statement.
“Last month, I met several workers who were denied paid leave and were required to serve and prep food when they were sick while they worked for Andrew Puzder's fast food corporation” Duckworth said in her statement. “No one should be forced to choose between taking care of themselves or a sick family member and earning a paycheck they cannot afford to go without. It was a mistake to nominate someone like Mr. Puzder who has spent his career exploiting workers and racking up labor violations. I hope the President chooses someone more qualified to lead the Labor Department.”
