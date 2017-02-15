Butternut Spirals recalled because of possible contamination

The Veggie Noodle Co. of Austin, Texas, is recalling 62 cases of Butternut Spirals because of a possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly, or others with weakened immune system.
A Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The recalled food was delivered to Whole Foods Markets and other retailers in Illinois and Missouri and other Midwestern states. The recalled product is packaged in a 10.7 oz clear plastic container with the UPC code 852287006059 with an “enjoy by” date of Feb. 23.
If you have an item of recalled food, you are encourage to discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.
For more information, contact Veggie Noodle Co. at 512-200-337 ext. 500 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday or email info@veggienoodleco.com.
