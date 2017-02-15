Firefighters respond to 2-acre grass fire in Collinsville

Collinsville, IL, firefighters responded to a 2-acre grass fire in the 7000 block of Lockmann Road in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.

O'Fallon School District 90 honors staff members with awards

O'Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby talks about a new program the Board of Education started this year where staff members will be honored monthly for the work they do. The board honored Moye Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Alicia Schur and Carriel Junior High School support staff member Cathy Hamm in January.

