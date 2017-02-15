Firefighters respond to 2-acre grass fire in Collinsville

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.
O'Fallon School District 90 Superintendent Carrie Hruby talks about a new program the Board of Education started this year where staff members will be honored monthly for the work they do. The board honored Moye Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Alicia Schur and Carriel Junior High School support staff member Cathy Hamm in January.
The Belleville East Band and Orchestra Parents organization will have a fundraiser Feb. 25 in Belleville IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. The event is called Jazz at the B’Eastro, and all proceeds will support the Belleville East Lancer Band Program.
Senior living communities around Belleville received 100 roses as a Valentine's Day surprise from first time mom and BND reporter Cara Anthony. She visited St. Paul's Senior Community, Westfield Manor, and The Atrium of Belleville.
This video, taken from the location Abraham Zapruder used on Nov. 22, 1963, shows traffic moving along Elm Street in Dealey Plaza -- the same roadway President Kennedy's limousine followed that fateful Friday.
This week’s BND Student of the Week is Hannah Daab, of New Athens High School in New Athens IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO. She tutors her peers and serves as a mentor in the elementary school.