Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County

The Madison County IL county board continues to deal with questions of legality as one county board member has filed a lawsuit against the southern Illinois county near St. Louis, MO while the county itself is asking Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of Democrat Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, to help settle the controversy that was created when Republican County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler turned the gavel over to an outgoing non-member of the county board during the inaugural meeting.