Man to serve more than 2 years for having homemade knife in prison

A 45-year-old prison inmate in Marion was sentenced to another 27 months for having a homemade knife on him inside the federal prison.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Christopher Hainta pleaded guilty to the charge in connection with an incident on July 22, 2016.
At the time he had the knife, the release stated, Hainta was already serving a 46 month prison sentence for being a felony in possession of a firearm in the Western District of Oklahoma.
The new sentence will be served consecutively. Hainta will also pay a $400 fine and serve two years of supervised release after he done serving his sentence.
He was returned to the Federal Bureau of Prisons to continue serving his sentences after the sentencing hearing.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
