Spring fever in the middle of February? You bet.

Yes, it is the middle of February.
This is a real forecast for the metro-east for the next seven days from the National Weather Service.
Enjoy figuring out the cure for spring fever.
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Washington's Birthday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 70.
Monday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
