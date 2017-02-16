Metro-East News

February 16, 2017 6:15 AM

Spring fever in the middle of February? You bet.

Yes, it is the middle of February.

This is a real forecast for the metro-east for the next seven days from the National Weather Service.

Enjoy figuring out the cure for spring fever.

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 66. Light southwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Washington's Birthday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

