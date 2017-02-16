Metro-East News

Famous Chicago chef closing restaurants as part of immigration protest

By Don O’Brien

In an attempt to show their displeasure with President Trump’s immigration policies, many immigrants across America will participate Thursday in a “Day Without Immigrants.”

Protest organizers are asking immigrants to skip work or not open their business. They should not shop, eat at restaurants or buy gas, according to organizers. They also should skip school and keep their children home from school, organizers say.

A flier being shared on social media finishes with the message: “To the President: Without us and our contribution this country is paralyzed!!!! Pass it on. We might lose a day of work but we will win so much more.”

It wasn’t immediately known if any St. Louis or metro-east businesses were participating in the event. The Chicago Tribune reports that a popular restauranteur will have four of his businesses closed to show his support. Rick Bayless will not open Frontera Grill, Topolobampo, Xoco and Fonda Frontera on Thursday.

Bayless’ highly rated public television series, “Mexico — One Plate at a Time,” has wrapped up its 11th season and is broadcast nationally. He has earned the James Beard Award seven times.

The Tribune reported much of the protest activity is expected to held in the Washington D.C. area.

