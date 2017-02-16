Swansea man arrested in Mascoutah sex abuse case

A Swansea man is facing felony criminal sexual abuse charges in connection with an alleged incident from 2012.
Sean A. Miller, 28, was charged Tuesday with aggravated criminal sexual abuse by the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office. Miller is alleged to have had sex with an underage girl between June 1, 2012 and Sept. 20, 2012. The girl was just 15 years old at the time of the alleged incident.
Jared Lambert, a detective with the Mascoutah Police Department, said the woman involved in the case recently reported the incident to police. Miller was 23 years old when the incidents are alleged to have occurred. Lambert said Miller and the girl were known to each other that it was not a random act. Lambert said the statue of limitations in juvenile sex cases is five years from the time of when the incident is reported, not from when the incident is alleged to have taken place.
Miller was taken into custody without incident by Mascoutah police on Tuesday and taken to the St. Clair County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000. According to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s website, there are pending grand jury actions in Miller’s case. If convicted, he faces between three and seven years in prison.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments