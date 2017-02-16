One Republic to make St. Louis stop this summer

Rock band One Republic will make a stop in St. Louis this summer as part of the 16th annual Honda Civic Tour.
One Republic will perform at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Maryland Heights on July 8. Also appearing will be Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur. Tickets for the concert go on sale Feb. 24 at livenation.com.
One Republic is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its first album, “Dreaming Out Loud,” which featured the Grammy-nominated hit, “Apologize.” Their biggest hit to date is “Counting Stars,” which reached No. 1 in 54 countries and sold more than 10 million downloads.
One Republic will warm up for its tour by joining U2 for four dates on its Joshua Tree Tour 2017.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
