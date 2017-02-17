Pillo Polo game at Blessed Sacrament gym in Belleville

Kids play a game of Pillo Polo at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and School gymnasium in Belleville, IL, in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County

The Madison County IL county board continues to deal with questions of legality as one county board member has filed a lawsuit against the southern Illinois county near St. Louis, MO while the county itself is asking Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of Democrat Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, to help settle the controversy that was created when Republican County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler turned the gavel over to an outgoing non-member of the county board during the inaugural meeting.

Scott commander praises community partnerships at mayor's prayer breakfast

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert hosted his annual prayer breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. It's the restaurant's last day of business in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff Catholic High School choir performed during the event, and Col. Laura L. Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynoted speaker.

Education

O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.

