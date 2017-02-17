Pillo Polo game at Blessed Sacrament gym in Belleville

Felix De Santiago, owner of La Jerezana, a Mexican store in Belleville, didn’t close his doors to customers on Thursday, but said he stood in solidarity with immigrants across the country who participated in the protest.
The first Junior Code Academy class in Highland, IL began on Feb. 7. In the "Intro to Coding" class, fifth- and sixth-graders will learn fundamentals of computer science and programming in two eight-week courses.
The Madison County IL county board continues to deal with questions of legality as one county board member has filed a lawsuit against the southern Illinois county near St. Louis, MO while the county itself is asking Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of Democrat Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, to help settle the controversy that was created when Republican County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler turned the gavel over to an outgoing non-member of the county board during the inaugural meeting.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert hosted his annual prayer breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. It's the restaurant's last day of business in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff Catholic High School choir performed during the event, and Col. Laura L. Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynoted speaker.
O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL, in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO, hopes to cut $1 million from its budget as it plans for the 2017-18 school year because it faces a $2.3 million deficit. That could mean the end of the school’s swimming and lacrosse programs as the District 203 School Board discusses budget cuts. OTHS girls swim coach Suzanne Gibson talks about the proposed cuts at the school.