Drury Inn Hotel completes renovation; another Jimmy John’s to open soon

The Drury Inn & Suites at 1118 Central Park Drive in O’Fallon has completed a full renovation of its 180 guest rooms and suites, public areas and more than 2,800 square feet of meeting and event space, the company said.
Updates to the hotel’s guest rooms included new mattresses and headboards, carpet, paint, window treatments, lighting and artwork.
Drury also put in new showerheads, hair dryers and soft goods into its guests bathrooms, the company said.
Upgraded lighting, new furniture with USB charging ports, and new artwork also were added to the hotel, Drury officials said.
The renovations in the hotel that opened in 2007, started in mid-October and were completed by the end of December of last year.
“We typically do full-renovations eight to 10 years after opening to keep our hotels fresh and new,” said Carolyn Feltner, director of marketing for Drury Hotels. “We conduct guest-friendly renovations that allow us to stay open while continuing to provide the same level of friendly service our guests are accustomed to receiving.”
Drury Hotels would not disclose the cost of the renovations.
TJ Maxx preparing to open
Discount retailer T.J. Maxx is preparing to open a new location at the Edwardsville Crossing, city officials said.
The store will fill the roughly 19,000 square foot space formerly occupied by Office Depot, said Walt Williams, the economic/community development director for Edwardsville.
Office Depot left the location about two years ago.
T.J. Maxx is expected to open sometime during the first quarter of the year, Williams said.
Williams said the city is happy the space will again generate sales tax.
“For over two years no sales tax was being generated from that space,” he said.
Jimmy John’s opening
A new Jimmy John’s Gourmet Sandwiches shop is expected to be completed soon, said David Bookless, the Collinsville director of Community Development.
The nearly 1,900-square-foot location, at 703 North Bluff Road, is expected to open in March, Bookless said.
Bookless added the construction value of the project is $178,000.
On the City of Collinsville Facebook page, city officials said “another national fast-food chain slated to build right next door.”
Bookless said the sandwich shop will be a free standing location with a drive-thru.
New U-HAUL rental location
Epic Realty in Granite City has signed on to be a U-Haul rental location, the moving equipment company said.
Epic Realty at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 8, will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes, the company said.
Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
People can reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling 618-709-4040 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Granite-City-IL-62040/010145.
