Drury Inn Hotel completes renovation; another Jimmy John’s to open soon

2:02 Madison Fire Department builds solar panel array with grant money Pause

0:38 Young girl falls from Belleville water tank

0:51 Teen girl dies after fall from Belleville water tank

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:37 Body found in woods in St. Clair County

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

1:44 A farewell to Fischer's Restaurant

1:32 Belleville mosque holds open house

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss