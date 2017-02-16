Playing Pillo Polo popular with students

Johnathan Darnell, a third grader, fires the ball on goal during a shootout to decide a winner between the teams. Students at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville play Pillo Polo, a game that Principal Claire Hatch discovered more than 30 years ago and that has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Students at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville play Pillo Polo, a game that Principal Claire Hatch discovered more than 30 years ago, and that has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Goalkeeper Connor Biver (left), a sixth grader at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville, stopped a shot on goal by diving to the gym floor and grabbing the ball during a rousing game of Pillo Polo. Principal Claire Hatch discovered the game more than 30 years ago and it has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Goalkeeper Connor Biver, a sixth grader at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville, had just stopped a shot on goal by diving to the gym floor during a rousing game of Pillo Polo. Here he throws the ball back into play. Principal Claire Hatch discovered the game more than 30 years ago and it has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Marina Green, a third grader, takes aim and swings her stick during a shootout to decide the victor after no goals were made in regulation time. Students at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School in Belleville play Pillo Polo, a game that Principal Claire Hatch discovered more than 30 years ago and that has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Fourth-grader Gabby Orlet (center) takes control of the ball in this game of Pillo Polo at Blessed Sacrament School. The game was discovered by Principal Claire Hatch more than 30 years ago and it has retained its popularity with the students over the years. It's like hockey, but its played inside the school gym using sticks with cushioned tips to hit a ball through a goal area that is protected by a goalkeeper. This game was between the yellow team (color of their sticks) and the red team, and both teams were composed of kindergarten through fourth graders. The fifth through eighth graders play separately. Winners get to play a championship game in a couple weeks against the teachers. The games are played in two seven-minute halves. Pillo Polo is played during the winter when cold weather can prevent outdoor recess. Parents are invited to come to school and watch the fast action.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com