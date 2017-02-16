Highland police looking for man in connection with Walmart thefts

Highland Police Department investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they believe is a person of interest in a string of thefts at area Walmarts.
According to Sgt. Carl Schlarmann, the man pictured in the surveillance footage appears to be about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with a goatee. Schlarmann said police have pictures of him wearing a Blues knit cap and a Philadelphia Eagles jersey. In other photos, he is wearing a camouflage coat.
Schlarmann said that there were several additional thefts he may be connected to outside of Highland Police Department’s jurisdiction.
“The (thefts) we are looking into were within the last week,” Schlarmann said.
Walmart’s loss prevention team is working with police to provide more photos and surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the police department at 654-2131.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
