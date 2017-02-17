Sheriff’s deputy injured in early-morning crash during pursuit

A St. Clair County deputy was injured and his squad car was damaged during an early-morning pursuit Friday.
According to a news release from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, the deputy whose vehicle was struck was not directly involved in a pursuit being handled by the Belleville Police Department. The deputy, whose identity was not immediately released, was assisting in the area when his vehicle was broad-sided on the passenger side by the vehicle that was being pursued.
The squad car flipped. The crash happened in the intersection of 25th Street and Belleview Avenue in East St. Louis.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. He was expected to make a full recovery and return to duty. The extent of the damage to the squad car was not released.
The Illinois State Police is handling the crash investigation. The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department referred all other questions about the pursuit and the suspect wanted in the pursuit to the Belleville Police Department.
No other information was immediately released.
