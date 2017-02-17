Friday kicks off start of a warm weekend in metro-east

Another unseasonably warm day awaits those in the metro-east.
The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to touch 70 Friday as the February heat wave continued. It might be a little windy, with gusts as high as 20 mph, and wins coming from the southwest at 8 to 13 mph.
With President’s Day being a holiday for many, the three-day weekend will feature highs in the high 60s or low 70s with lows in the mid 40s and little to no precipitation expected.
Here’s the outlook:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Saturday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Washington's Birthday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 68.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
