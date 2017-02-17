Metro-East News

Friday kicks off start of a warm weekend in metro-east

Another unseasonably warm day awaits those in the metro-east.

The National Weather Service predicted temperatures to touch 70 Friday as the February heat wave continued. It might be a little windy, with gusts as high as 20 mph, and wins coming from the southwest at 8 to 13 mph.

With President’s Day being a holiday for many, the three-day weekend will feature highs in the high 60s or low 70s with lows in the mid 40s and little to no precipitation expected.

Here’s the outlook:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight ... Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. South wind 8 to 11 mph.

Saturday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Washington's Birthday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

