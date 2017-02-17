Metro-East News

February 17, 2017 7:48 AM

Four departments respond to shed fire near Collinsville

By Don O’Brien

COLLINSVILLE

Firefighters from four departments responded to a shed fire that broke out just before midnight near Collinsville.

Capt. Tim Rainey with the Collinsville Fire Department said a shed at a residence at 901 Frontage Road was badly damaged in the blaze, which was called in at 11:50 p.m. Firefighters from Maryville, Troy and State Park provided mutual aid with tankers.

Rainey said because of the location of the fire, there was not a sufficient water source to extinguish it. The residence is located at the very end of a dead-end road just north of Interstate 55-70.

Rainey said Glen Carbon paramedics responded but there were no injuries.

Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND

