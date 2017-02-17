Rap, country, alternative rock acts set for St. Louis stops this summer

Three more concerts have been added to the slate being held this year at Hollywood Amphitheatre with stars from the rap, country and alternative rock genres set to appear.
On Friday, tickets will go on sale for a June 1 rap show headlined by Future. Sponsored by Hot 104.1, the concert will also feature Migos, Tory Lanez, Kodak Black and Zoey Dollaz. Future has sold more than 1 billion downloads and performed on “Saturday Night Live” and has appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine. Those who purchase tickets through approved outlets will get a digital copy of his new album, “Future.” Tickets go on sale at noon Friday through LiveNation.com.
Alternative rock group Incubus will play on Aug. 1 with special guests Jimmy Eat World in a show sponsored by 105.7 The Point. Celebrating its 20th anniversary of its major-label album debut, Incubus will stop in St. Louis as part of a 30-city tour. The California group has released 11 albums and had four No. 1 songs. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 through LiveNation.com.
Country star Chris Stapleton will bring his “All-American Road Show” Tour on Aug. 5. He will be joined by special guests Margo Price and Brent Cobb. Stapleton previously has been named the Country Music Association New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and had the Album of the Year. His 2016 album “Traveller” won multiple Grammys and was the top-selling country album of the year. Tickets for his performance go on sale Feb. 24 through LiveNation.com
The Incubus and Chris Stapleton performances are part of the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville concert series.
