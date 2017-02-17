Iranian students at SIUE affected by travel ban

LaRoyce McFadden was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing 13-year-old Clayton Veninga in 2013 in Granite City, IL, in Southern Illinois. He was sentenced Thursday in Madison County IL court near St. Louis, MO, two months after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
A judge in St. Clair County, IL, heard arguments Thursday on a request to halt state worker paychecks unless lawmakers resolve the state’s nearly two-year budget impasse. The hearing was held before Circuit Judge Robert LeChien, who denied Attorney General Lisa Madigan's request, at the courthouse in Belleville, IL.
The first Junior Code Academy class in Highland, IL began on Feb. 7. In the "Intro to Coding" class, fifth- and sixth-graders will learn fundamentals of computer science and programming in two eight-week courses.
The Madison County IL county board continues to deal with questions of legality as one county board member has filed a lawsuit against the southern Illinois county near St. Louis, MO while the county itself is asking Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, the daughter of Democrat Speaker of the House Mike Madigan, to help settle the controversy that was created when Republican County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler turned the gavel over to an outgoing non-member of the county board during the inaugural meeting.
Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert hosted his annual prayer breakfast at Fischer's Restaurant in Belleville, IL, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017. It's the restaurant's last day of business in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. Althoff Catholic High School choir performed during the event, and Col. Laura L. Lenderman, commander of the 375th Air Mobility Wing at Scott Air Force Base, was the keynoted speaker.