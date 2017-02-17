Chase ends with Belleville police making arrest in vehicle theft

One person was arrested Thursday after a man fled from police in a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to Belleville police.
Belleville police said an officer located a vehicle at the intersection of Old St. Louis Road and South Belt that had been reported stolen. The 2004 Oldsmobile Alero was reported stolen on Wednesday from the 100 block of South Church Street in Belleville.
The officer stopped the vehicle shortly after seeing it around 7:46 p.m. Police said a man driving the vehicle refused to get out and fled from the stop. Belleville police and St. Clair County sheriff’s deputies pursued the vehicle from South 74th Street, to Illinois 15, to Interstate 255 and then to Illinois 3 when the vehicle they were following stopped due to a possible mechanical failure.
Police said a 52-year-old man was taken into custody on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Police said the man, whose name was not released, had a revoked driver’s license. Official charges from the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office were pending.
