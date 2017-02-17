Madison man charged with having sex with 14-year-old girl

A Madison man has been charged with six felonies for allegedly having sex with an underage girl.
Kiante M. Brooks, 22, was charged Thursday with three counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated sexual abuse. According to the criminal complaint filed in his case, Brooks had sex with a 14-year-old girl at a Belleville residence between Dec. 31, 2016, and Jan. 1, 2017. Brooks also was charged with a misdemeanor giving/selling liquor to a minor charge. The complaint filed against Brooks says that he gave alcohol to the girl during the same time period.
Brooks was arrested on Wednesday. He is being held in the St. Clair County Jail. According to the St. Clair County Circuit Clerk’s web site, Brooks’ case has pending grand jury actions. If convicted of the criminal sexual assault charges, Brooks could be sent to prison for between four and 15 years in prison.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
