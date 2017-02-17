Cahokia car wash owner shot at during robbery attempt

The owner of a Cahokia car wash was shot at Thursday night during an attempted armed robbery of his business, police said.
Capt. Dennis Plew of the Cahokia Police Department said officers responded to a call of shots fired at Simply Kleen Car Wash, 520 Range Lane, at 8:22 p.m. on Thursday. The owner of the business told police that he was cleaning one of the bays when he was approached by a slender black man who was wearing dark clothes and a mask.
The owner told police he went out the other end of the bay when he was confronted by another slender black man who was also wearing dark clothes and a mask. The owner told police both men had handguns.
Plew said the owner ran from the scene and told police he heard at least five gunshots. The business owner, who was unarmed, was not injured. Police are not releasing his name. Plew said a K-9 unit was sent to the scene and found three shell casings. Plew said the suspects were still at large as of Friday afternoon, and Cahokia detectives were investigating.
“We’ve had detectives out all day trying to collect information,” Plew said.
