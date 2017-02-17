Motorcycle crash closes eastbound I-64 in Washington County

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were shut down Friday afternoon after three motorcyclists crashed just after 11 a.m. Friday in Washington County.
Illinois State Trooper Joey Watson said that a large group of motorcycles were riding east on the highway a few miles from Okawville when the car in front of the group slowed down.
That caused three of the motorcycles in the group to crash.
“They were traveling to closely together within the group; it was a chain reaction,” Watson said.
One rider was ejected from the bike — that person was flown to a regional hospital. Another rider was taken to local hospital for injuries and the third rider refused medical treatment.
Watson said the eastbound lanes were closed as officials conducted a thorough investigation by reconstructing the scene
“Eastbound traffic is being diverted off at Okawville and directed to Route 15 where they can get back on I-64 at Nashville,” Watson said.
The identities of the motorcyclists were not released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
