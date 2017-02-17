Alorton man charged with sexually abusing 13-year-old girl

A 41-year-old Alorton man, who is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry, was arrested Wednesday and charged Thursday in connection with a sex abuse case involving a 13-year-old Cahokia girl.
Edward T. Williams of 4304 Walnut Ave. in Alorton, was arrested following a call that sent police to the 3600 block of Falling Springs Road in Cahokia to investigate a report of sexual abuse.
St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly charged Williams with predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. His conditional bond was set at $250,000, and he was ordered not to have contact with minors.
Williams was a friend of the victim’s family, according to police.
Cahokia Assistant Police Chief Dennis Plew said a suspect was quickly identified by patrol officers who took the sexual abuse report.
Williams was later apprehended with assistance from the Sauget Police Department.
Plew said once police received the information Cahokia Police Department’s investigative division immediately began to investigate the incident.
Police learned Williams is on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry as a sexual predator from a 1996 conviction in St. Clair County.
Plew said police were able to gather evidence and statements that provided sufficient enough evidence that led to the charges against Williams.
Carolyn P. Smith: 618-239-2503
Comments