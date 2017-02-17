Police searching for missing St. Louis teen

St. Louis police are searching for a 15-year-old girl reported missing by her mother Thursday afternoon.
A post on the agency’s Facebook page states that Makayla Jones left school Thursday and road the bus to the stop at Hodiamont Avenue and North Skinker Parkway, where she got off to go to work.
Jones’ boss, however, told police Jones never showed up.
The teen was last seen wearing her school uniform — a navy blue polo shirt, navy blue jacket and khaki pants.
Police ask that anyone who comes in contact with Jones or has information on her whereabouts to call 911.
Dana Rieck
