St. Louis police locate missing teenager

St. Louis police found the 15-year-old girl reported missing by her mother Thursday afternoon.
A post on the agency’s Facebook around 4:30 p.m. Friday page stated that Makayla Jones left school Thursday and road the bus to the stop at Hodiamont Avenue and North Skinker Parkway, where she got off to go to work.
Jones’ boss, however, told police Jones never showed up.
St. Louis police then posted on Facebook around 8:30 p.m. that she had been located.
No additional information was released.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments