Metro-East News

February 17, 2017 8:57 PM

St. Louis police locate missing teenager

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

St. Louis police found the 15-year-old girl reported missing by her mother Thursday afternoon.

A post on the agency’s Facebook around 4:30 p.m. Friday page stated that Makayla Jones left school Thursday and road the bus to the stop at Hodiamont Avenue and North Skinker Parkway, where she got off to go to work.

Jones’ boss, however, told police Jones never showed up.

St. Louis police then posted on Facebook around 8:30 p.m. that she had been located.

No additional information was released.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos