Young girl reportedly falls from Belleville water tower

A young girl has fallen from the water tower off Lucinda Avenue, between Anderson Lane and Williamsburg Drive, according to initial reports from the scene.
Belleville police’s Sgt. Harris says the department is opening an investigation, but would not comment any further.
Capt. John Moody could not be reached for additional information.
