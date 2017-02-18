Warm temps remain, but are showers moving in?

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Rest of today...Mostly cloudy. Chance of sprinkles through the day. High in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. Light wind.
Sunday...Partly cloudy. High in the mid 70s. Light wind in the morning becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph.
Monday...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning...Then chance of showers in the afternoon. High in the mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Monday night...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then occasional showers after midnight. Low in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Tuesday...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the morning...Then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High in the upper 60s.
Tuesday night and wednesday...Mostly clear. Low in the upper 40s. High in the lower 70s.
Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 50s.
Thursday...Mostly cloudy. High around 70.
Thursday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low in the lower 50s.
Friday...Windy...Cooler. Occasional showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. High around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Comments