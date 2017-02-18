Teen dies after fall from stormwater retention tank

A 14 year-old girl died after falling from a stormwater retention tank off Hecker Street in Belleville. The tank is about two years old and holds water runoff temporarily, until the sewer treatment plant can process it. The tank site is adjacent to Belleville Recycling. A six-foot tall chain link fence, with three strands of barbed wire atop it, encircles the property.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A 14 year-old girl died after falling from a stormwater retention tank off Hecker Street in Belleville. The tank is about two years old and holds water runoff temporarily, until the sewer treatment plant can process it. The tank site is adjacent to Belleville Recycling. A six-foot tall chain link fence, with three strands of barbed wire atop it, encircles the property.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A padlock secures the gate to the stormwater retention tank where a 13 year-old girl died.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
There't a gap at the bottom of the chain link fence at the spot where water runs off from the stormwater retention tank property. It leaves an opening of about 20 inches.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A 14 year-old girl died after falling from a stormwater retention tank located off Hecker Street in Belleville. This photo was taken looking through the six-foot tall chain link fence that encircles the property. It shows the staircase on the tank which is located on the back side of the tank, on the east side of the property.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com