Surveillance cams and Facebook help catch suspect in O’Fallon bank robbery

2:41 Allison's Angel Gowns helps grieving parents Pause

1:25 79-year-old Belleville woman gets stolen car back, but it needs work

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville

1:47 Witness describes fatal rollover crash, ejections

2:00 Old Towne Tavern in Glen Carbon

1:21 Trooper details double fatal crash, rollover

2:14 Judge denies Madigan's request to halt worker pay during budget impasse