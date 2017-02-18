Belleville mosque holds open house

Men of the Belleville mosque pray during a worship service held as part of the mosque's open house on Saturday. After the service, Chris Caras from the St. Louis office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spoke. He is the council's outreach coordinator. The afternoon ended in a meet-and-greet reception with refreshments.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Members of the public sit and listen to Shaih Saleh Saleh (right) who is a leader of the Belleville mosque, as he explains the worship service during the mosque’s open house on Saturday afternoon. After the service, Chris Caras from the St. Louis office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spoke. He is the council's outreach coordinator. The afternoon ended in a meet-and-greet reception with refreshments.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Shaih Saleh Saleh, a leader of the Belleville mosque, speaks during the mosque's open house on Saturday afternoon.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Shaih Saleh Saleh, a leader of the Belleville mosque, speaks during the mosque's open house on Saturday afternoon.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Members of the public join Belleville mosque members as they listen to guest speaker Chris Caras from the St. Louis office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. He is the council's outreach coordinator. The afternoon ended in a meet-and-greet reception with refreshments.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Chris Caras from the St. Louis office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations was the guest speaker at the Belleville mosque open house. He is the council's outreach coordinator.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com