Belleville mosque holds open house

People filled the Belleville, IL Mosque and Islamic Education Center for an open house on Saturday afternoon in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO.
Old Towne Tavern in Glen Carbon

Louise and Pat McDill have spent the past 13 years quietly reviving an institution, Old Towne Tavern in Glen Carbon, IL. The restaurant serves handmade pizzas and drinks, including a few macro and micro brewery beers on tap, from its Southern Illinois location near St. Louis, MO. Pat and Louise also own an eatery in Collinsville — McDill’s Irish Pub.

O'Fallon High looking at budget cuts, including two sports

O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO is projecting a $2.3 million deficit that puts it in a “financial crisis,” according to Superintendent Darcy Benway. The District 203 School Board is looking at options like cutting lacrosse and swimming, reducing administrative and teaching staff, increasing fees and more.

