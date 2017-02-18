Belleville mosque holds open house

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, a Democrat from Springfield, on Friday renewed his call for an investigation of President Donald Trump and his links to Russia. National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation over his contacts with the Russians strengthens the need for a probe, Durbin said.
Louise and Pat McDill have spent the past 13 years quietly reviving an institution, Old Towne Tavern in Glen Carbon, IL. The restaurant serves handmade pizzas and drinks, including a few macro and micro brewery beers on tap, from its Southern Illinois location near St. Louis, MO. Pat and Louise also own an eatery in Collinsville — McDill’s Irish Pub.
O’Fallon Township High School in O’Fallon IL in Southern Illinois near St. Louis MO is projecting a $2.3 million deficit that puts it in a “financial crisis,” according to Superintendent Darcy Benway. The District 203 School Board is looking at options like cutting lacrosse and swimming, reducing administrative and teaching staff, increasing fees and more.
LaRoyce McFadden was sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting and killing 13-year-old Clayton Veninga in 2013 in Granite City, IL, in Southern Illinois. He was sentenced Thursday in Madison County IL court near St. Louis, MO, two months after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder.
A judge in St. Clair County, IL, heard arguments Thursday on a request to halt state worker paychecks unless lawmakers resolve the state’s nearly two-year budget impasse. The hearing was held before Circuit Judge Robert LeChien, who denied Attorney General Lisa Madigan's request, at the courthouse in Belleville, IL.