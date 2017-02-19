Metro-East News

February 19, 2017 6:18 AM

After fog lifts, metro-east in store for a sun-filled Sunday

After a foggy start on Sunday - there is a dense fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m. - the metro-east should bask in sunshine and continued warm temperatures on Sunday.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s sunny forecast and what else to expect for the next seven days:

Today ... Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.

Washington's Birthday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Thursday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 47.

