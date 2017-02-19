After fog lifts, metro-east in store for a sun-filled Sunday

After a foggy start on Sunday - there is a dense fog advisory in effect until 8 a.m. - the metro-east should bask in sunshine and continued warm temperatures on Sunday.
Here’s a look at Sunday’s sunny forecast and what else to expect for the next seven days:
Today ... Areas of dense fog before noon. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 7 mph.
Washington's Birthday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Monday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Wednesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Wednesday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Thursday ... Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 47.
