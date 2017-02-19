St. Louis officers involved in shooting late Saturday

Two St. Louis city police officers shot a man late Saturday after they say the man pulled a gun on them.
In a late Saturday press conference with media, St. Louis City Police Chief Sam Dotson said a 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the arm and the leg after the man allegedly pointed the gun at two officers in the 6600 block of Virginia. Dotson said the man’s injuries were not life-threatening.
Dotson said officers responded to a call just after 10 p.m. about a prowler who had forced his way into a residence on Michigan Avenue. Dotson said the man was looking for an ex-girlfriend and told those inside the residence that he was armed. After the man left, the residents called police. As the police were working the scene, they were told that the man had driven by. Dotson said his officers - a 29-year-old male who had been on the force for five years and a 25-year-old woman who had been on the force for a year - blocked the man’s vehicle with their squad cars.
Dotson said the man backed into a squad car driven by the female officer and then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the officers. Dotson said both officers fired shots at the man. Dotson did not know if the man shot at the officers, but a gun was found at the scene after the man was taken into custody.
Dotson said the female officer was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries after she was hurt in the crash. The name of the man shot by the officers and the officers’ names were not released. Dotson said the man who was shot is believed to be on probation for a drug charge.
“We are very fortunate that we don’t have police officers who were seriously injured tonight,” Dotson said.
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
Comments