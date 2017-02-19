No one injured in morning crash near St. Jacob

Illinois State Police District 11 troopers responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning in Madison County.
According to a post on its Facebook page, state police said no one was injured in the crash, which took place on Ellis Road near Illinois near St. Jacob. A Chevrolet Silverado was driving west when it left the road, flipped and and came to rest on its roof in a ditch. No cause was given for the crash, but it took place during a time when the area was under a dense fog advisory.
Police are still investigating.
Some pictures of a single vehicle, single occupant crash on Ellis Rd. westbound toward IL Rt 4. The cause of the crash is currently still under investigation. No injuries were reported.Posted by Illinois State Police District 11 Collinsville on Sunday, February 19, 2017
Don O’Brien: 618-239-2626, @DOBrienBND
