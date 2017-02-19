“It was close” for Cahokia residents who escaped house fire

A family of at least five safely escaped from a house fire shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday on West Adams Drive.
Camp Jackson Fire Department Chief Chris Davis said “it was close” for residents, including at least three children and two adults, who managed to safely escape the blaze. The residents declined to comment.
The fire likely started in a bedroom, which was destroyed, and the rest of the house was heavily damaged by heat and smoke. Firefighters checked the house several times for any other residents but found none, Davis said. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m.
The fire department called the Red Cross to provide aid to the residents.
Davis said the cause of the fire was probably accidental.
Kelsey Landis: 618-239-2110, @kelseylandis
Comments