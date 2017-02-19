Subway restaurant in Granite City robbed at gunpoint

Employees of the Subway restaurant on Madison Avenue were getting ready to close up shop shortly before 8 p.m. on a slow Sunday night when a man with a gun walked into the store and demanded money, an employee of the store said.
The man entered the restaurant and waved a gun at two employees behind the counter, who were at the restaurant alone, according employee Leslie Dukes. A regular customer had just left the restaurant and called police from his car when he saw the man with the gun, Dukes said.
The suspect stole another employee’s purse from the counter and ran away after Dukes refused to give him any money.
Police were searching for the suspect, according to police radio traffic.
Calls to the Granite City Police Department were not immediately returned.
