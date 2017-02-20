More fog, more sunshine, more warmth on tap for Presidents Day

If you liked Sunday’s weather in the metro-east, then Monday’s Presidents Day forecast should be right up your alley.
The holiday will start out just like Sunday did with some fog to burn off. The area is under a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Once the fog lifts, temperatures are expected to reach the low 70s with a high of 73 in Belleville, according to the National Weather Service. Winds will come out of the south at 5 to 11 mph with gusts reaching as high as 24 mph.
There is a good chance of rain overnight, including a chance for a thunderstorm.
Here’s a look at the National Weather Service forecast:
Today ... Widespread fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight ... A chance of showers before midnight, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between midnight and 4am, then a chance of showers after 4am. Cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Tuesday ... A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Light and variable wind.
Wednesday ... Sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Wednesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night ... Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Saturday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Saturday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Comments