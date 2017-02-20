Traffic rerouted, a cat saved at house fire in Caseyville

A Monday morning fire closed Illinois 157 in Caseyville, with drivers rerouted through town around the blaze.
Flames were breaking through the roof of a two-story home at 520 S. Main St. The Caseyville Fire Department was battling the blaze, along with crews from the State Park, Hollywood Heights and French Village fire departments.
Everyone in the home was able to escape without injury, and a cat was rescued from the blaze.
The fire appeared to have started in the attic area.
No other details were immediately available, but the News-Democrat has a reporter on the scene.
