Metro-East News

February 20, 2017 8:32 AM

Traffic rerouted, a cat saved at house fire in Caseyville

By Don O’Brien

dobrien@bnd.com

A Monday morning fire closed Illinois 157 in Caseyville, with drivers rerouted through town around the blaze.

Flames were breaking through the roof of a two-story home at 520 S. Main St. The Caseyville Fire Department was battling the blaze, along with crews from the State Park, Hollywood Heights and French Village fire departments.

Everyone in the home was able to escape without injury, and a cat was rescued from the blaze.

The fire appeared to have started in the attic area.

No other details were immediately available, but the News-Democrat has a reporter on the scene.

Return to bnd.com for updates on this developing story.

Home catches fire in Caseyville

Firefighters from four departments fought a structure fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville on Monday morning. The fire started around 7:45 am, closing traffic on a portion Of Illinois 157.

dobrien@bnd.com

Related content

Metro-East News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Home catches fire in Caseyville

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos