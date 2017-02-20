Police file charges, still hunting for father who abducted 9-month-old son

Authorities filed charges against a man who abducted his 9-month-old son Sunday afternoon and is still at large, according to Overland, Mo., Police Chief Michael Laws.
Armed with a shotgun, Brian K. Pullen, 40, abducted his son, Brian Scott Pullen, around 11:30 a.m. from a home in the 2200 block of Woodson Road in Overland. Pullen, a registered sex offender and convicted felon, does not have legal custody of his son.
Police charged Pullen with armed burglary and armed criminal action. A judge set Pullen’s bond at $75,000, according to the police chief.
Several hours after kidnapping his son, Pullen arranged to give the baby to a woman he knows, who then called police. The woman handed the baby off safely to authorities later in the afternoon at a Circle K gas station near Telegraph Road and Interstate 55 in St. Louis.
Overland detectives, the FBI and Missouri Highway Patrol launched a manhunt for Pullen. Authorities are still searching for the man. Pullen is 5-foot-11 and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Another suspect, William Bowen, 37, might be with Pullen. Bowen is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has a tear drop tattoo under his left eye and a tattoo on the left side of his neck.
Police said the two might be in a brown or maroon Hyundai or Nissan, though authorities initially thought they might be in a red Jaguar.
Anyone with information should call the Overland Police Department at 314-428-1221.
