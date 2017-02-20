Metro-East News

Resolution to rename Illinois highway after Officer Snyder passes House

A resolution to rename a section of Illinois 100 in honor of fallen St. Louis County Officer Blake Snyder passed the Illinois House of Representatives earlier this month.

Snyder was a Godfrey native who graduated from Alton High School in 2001. He was killed in October while responding to a call in south St. Louis. State Rep. Dan Beiser, a Democrat from Alton, introduced the resolution in January.

If the resolution passes the Illinois Senate, the Illinois Department of Transportation will place signs naming the route “Officer Blake Snyder Memorial Highway.” State Sen. William Haine, a Democrat from Alton, sponsored the resolution in the Senate.

“Throughout the state, it is a tradition to rename roads in honor of police officers and veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Beiser said in a press release from January. “Officer Snyder’s death impacted our entire community and it is only right that we honor his memory and dedication to our community.”

The bill is House Joint Resolution 1.

