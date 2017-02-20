Championship step team performs at SWIC

The 10 time national championship Gentlemen of Vision step team performed at SWIC in Belleville, IL in southern Illinois. The team is based out of St. Louis.
Cat saved from Caseyville house fire

A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Family escapes from house fire in Cahokia

At least three children and two adults escaped a house fire in Cahokia, IL shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. Firefighters checked the house several times for any other residents but found none, Cahokia Fire Chief Chris Davis said.

Body found in woods in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County, IL Sheriff’s Department said a man who was cutting wood near the Dupo IL Levee found a man’s body about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about 75 yards off Illinois 3 and south of Cahokia, IL in St. Clair County, IL near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois.

