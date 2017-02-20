Championship step team performs at SWIC

A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.
At least three children and two adults escaped a house fire in Cahokia, IL shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. Firefighters checked the house several times for any other residents but found none, Cahokia Fire Chief Chris Davis said.
With solar systems popping up across the country, firefighters face new challenges in safety. Madison IL Fire Department now has a major solar array to alleviate its own costs, and will provide training to area firefighters in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, on safely responding to fires in solar-powered structures.
A 14-year-old girl has died after falling from a water tank off Hecker Street near Belleville IL Recycling in Southern Illinois, near St. Louis, MO, according to police and the St. Clair County IL Coroner’s Office. The girl attended West Junior High School.
The St. Clair County, IL Sheriff’s Department said a man who was cutting wood near the Dupo IL Levee found a man’s body about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about 75 yards off Illinois 3 and south of Cahokia, IL in St. Clair County, IL near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois.