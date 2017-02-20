A closer look at the T. rex after dinosaur fossil discovery

The fossilized remains of new horse-sized dinosaur "Timurlengia euotica" reveal how the Tyrannosaurus rex and its close relatives became top predators, according to a study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The finding in Uzbekistan revealed a tyrannosaur with many of the T. rex's characteristics – but not its size. The new tyrannosaur has basically the same brain as T. rex but it's smaller in body, indicating that tyrannosaurs grew smarter before they got bigger. Here is a look of the cast of the T. rex featured in the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History’s exhibition “Last American Dinosaurs.”
Battling the Caseyville house fire

Terry Bell, deputy chief of the Caseyville Fire Department, talks about Monday morning's fire at 520 South Main. No one was injured but traffic was diverted off Illinois 157 as firefighters fought the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO.

Cat saved from Caseyville house fire

A cat was saved Monday morning during a house fire at 520 South Main in Caseyville IL. The cat was put in a carrier while firefighters from four districts battled the blaze in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO. No one was hurt in the blaze.

Family escapes from house fire in Cahokia

At least three children and two adults escaped a house fire in Cahokia, IL shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday evening. Firefighters had the fire under control by 6:30 p.m. Firefighters checked the house several times for any other residents but found none, Cahokia Fire Chief Chris Davis said.

Body found in woods in St. Clair County

The St. Clair County, IL Sheriff’s Department said a man who was cutting wood near the Dupo IL Levee found a man’s body about 1:30 p.m. Saturday about 75 yards off Illinois 3 and south of Cahokia, IL in St. Clair County, IL near St. Louis, MO in Southern Illinois.

